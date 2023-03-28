"This my first time being in my new facility, but the visit was great," Walker said. "I was really impressed with the new facility."

His older brother, Zykevious, is a defensive lineman for the Tigers. With Zayden beginning his recruitment process as one of the top players in the 2025 class, he decided to take a visit to Auburn Monday.

Walker currently plays outside linebacker for Schley County High, but linebackers' coach Josh Aldridge likes the 6-foot-3 four-star at either inside or outside.

It's still early in his recruitment, but the visit gave the Tigers an extra boost with Walker.

"After this visit, I can say Auburn definitely impressed," Walker said. "It kinda upped them a little bit more."

Not to mention his older brother can give him the inside scoop as to what it's like to play football at Auburn.

"He was telling me that me coming up here, you coming up here to work," Walker said. "He was like it’s just an hour from home, but make sure you come up, you’re ready to work."