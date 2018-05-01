AUBURN | Heading into the final three conference series of the regular season, Auburn is in position to qualify for postseason play and even make a run at hosting an NCAA Regional with a strong finish. Unfortunately for the Tigers, at least 12 other teams in the SEC can say the same. “We’re kind of all at the same spot thinking we’ve got really good teams,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on the Auburn Sports Network podcast. “This whole thing is going to be how you set up these last three weekends and who can catch a spark. That’s what’s going to happen to a couple of teams and I want Auburn to be one of those that catches a spark here down the stretch.”

Steven Williams has provided a powerful bat for Auburn this season. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn athletics

At 31-14 overall and 10-11 in the conference, Auburn is tied with LSU for fourth place in the SEC West, three games behind first-place Arkansas and a game ahead of fifth-place LSU. Throw in the SEC East teams and there are 10 total teams that are within three games of each other between 12-9 and 9-12. “This is the most jumbled I’ve seen this league at this point in time in the season,” Thompson said. “Who knows what’s going to happen, but it will be fun and I’m excited to be at home in front of our fans for two of our last three weekends.” Auburn, which moved up to No. 6 in the NCAA RPI after losing two-of-three at No. Florida last weekend, hosts Vanderbilt this weekend, then visits Ole Miss before hosting LSU the final weekend. The Tigers probably need to win three more games to guarantee a spot in a Regional. Win five more and finish 15-15 in the league, and they should be in the discussion to host a Regional. “Last game leaves a bitter taste at Florida. Hopefully that energizes us to get back on the field and get ready to get back home for two of these last three series,” Thompson said.

SEC WEST STANDINGS TEAM RECORD SERIES REMAINING 1 Arkansas 13-8, 32-13 at LSU, TAMU, at UGA 2 Ole Miss 12-9, 34-11 at USC, AU, at ALA 3 Texas A&M 11-10, 32-12 UF, at ARK, USC 4 Auburn 10-11, 31-14 VU, at OM, LSU 4 LSU 10-11, 26-19 ARK, ALA, at AU 6 Mississippi St 9-12, 24-21 at ALA, at UK, UF 7 Alabama 5-16, 23-23 MSU, at LSU, OM