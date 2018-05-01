AUBURN | Heading into the final three conference series of the regular season, Auburn is in position to qualify for postseason play and even make a run at hosting an NCAA Regional with a strong finish.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, at least 12 other teams in the SEC can say the same.
“We’re kind of all at the same spot thinking we’ve got really good teams,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told Andy Burcham on the Auburn Sports Network podcast. “This whole thing is going to be how you set up these last three weekends and who can catch a spark. That’s what’s going to happen to a couple of teams and I want Auburn to be one of those that catches a spark here down the stretch.”
At 31-14 overall and 10-11 in the conference, Auburn is tied with LSU for fourth place in the SEC West, three games behind first-place Arkansas and a game ahead of fifth-place LSU. Throw in the SEC East teams and there are 10 total teams that are within three games of each other between 12-9 and 9-12.
“This is the most jumbled I’ve seen this league at this point in time in the season,” Thompson said. “Who knows what’s going to happen, but it will be fun and I’m excited to be at home in front of our fans for two of our last three weekends.”
Auburn, which moved up to No. 6 in the NCAA RPI after losing two-of-three at No. Florida last weekend, hosts Vanderbilt this weekend, then visits Ole Miss before hosting LSU the final weekend. The Tigers probably need to win three more games to guarantee a spot in a Regional. Win five more and finish 15-15 in the league, and they should be in the discussion to host a Regional.
“Last game leaves a bitter taste at Florida. Hopefully that energizes us to get back on the field and get ready to get back home for two of these last three series,” Thompson said.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|SERIES REMAINING
|
1
|
Arkansas
|
13-8, 32-13
|
at LSU, TAMU, at UGA
|
2
|
Ole Miss
|
12-9, 34-11
|
at USC, AU, at ALA
|
3
|
Texas A&M
|
11-10, 32-12
|
UF, at ARK, USC
|
4
|
Auburn
|
10-11, 31-14
|
VU, at OM, LSU
|
4
|
LSU
|
10-11, 26-19
|
ARK, ALA, at AU
|
6
|
Mississippi St
|
9-12, 24-21
|
at ALA, at UK, UF
|
7
|
Alabama
|
5-16, 23-23
|
MSU, at LSU, OM
TEAM NOTES
** Auburn’s freshmen are having a big impact on this year’s team. Edouard Julien leads the team with 11 home runs and 46 RBI. His 11 home runs match Hunter Morris for second-most by an Auburn freshman and his 46 RBI rank third in the SEC. Steven Williams is second on the team with eight home runs and 40 RBI. Judd Ward has started 12 of the last 13 games in left field.
Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill have teamed up to win two-straight conference games, allowing just five runs in 18 innings.
“They’re exceeding my expectations and their teammates as well,” Thompson said. “What they’ve given us has been unbelievable and more than you’re used to seeing freshmen really able to provide. That’s five freshmen playing huge roles for our ball club.”
** Another freshman, left-hander Jack Owen, picked up a win last Tuesday holding Samford to two runs in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts.
** With 10 strikeouts against Florida Thursday, Casey Mize upped his career total to 272, which surpasses Chris Bootcheck and Greg Olson, and ties Arnold Hughey for fifth in Auburn history.
** Elliott Anderson hasn’t allowed an earned run in 12.2 innings pitched, or a run in 9.1 innings.