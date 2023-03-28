AUBURN | Offensive line is traditionally one of the toughest positions for a true freshman to play, especially in the SEC. Connor Lew is bucking that trend. The early enrollee has impressed through Auburn’s first 10 practices of the spring. “I think we hit a home run with Connor Lew,” said coach Hugh Freeze. “Connor Lew is going to play for us as a freshman. Needs to gain some weight. Hopefully that'll happen in the offseason, but he's smart, tough, strong. Moves well.”

Lew is pushing for a starting position this spring. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

Lew, from Kennesaw, Ga., committed to Miami last summer but flipped to the Tigers after an official visit in December. He was signed as a center but has played both center and guard during the spring. “Just seeing him go against some of the veterans and holding his ground and getting out there knowing what he's supposed to be doing, making the calls — it’s pretty outstanding,” said junior offensive guard Jeremiah Wright. “Most freshman come in and they're nervous, they're trying to get their plays in and they come in and they want to play but then you have some of them they get here and it's just my learning year because it's my freshman year. “But some people don't get that and they have to come in and help the team and play. He's doing pretty good.”