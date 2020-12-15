 AuburnSports - Auburn hires search firm, announces advisory group
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 12:33:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Auburn hires search firm, announces advisory group

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn has hired Parker Executive Search Firm out of Atlanta to assist in its search for a new head coach and appointed an advisory group.

The eight-member advisory group, which includes athletics director Allen Greene will be assisted by Parker in the hiring process.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn Sunday following a 6-4 finish to the 2020 regular season. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was named interim head coach.

Greene is leading Auburn's search for a new head coach.
Greene is leading Auburn's search for a new head coach. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

The group includes University and athletics administration along with Auburn alumni and football letterwinners.

Members of the advisory group include:

Allen Greene; Director of Athletics

Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University

Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative

Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics

Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner

Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee

Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman

Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}