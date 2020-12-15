AuburnSports - Auburn hires search firm, announces advisory group

Auburn hires search firm, announces advisory group
AUBURN | Auburn has hired Parker Executive Search Firm out of Atlanta to assist in its search for a new head coach and appointed an advisory group.
The eight-member advisory group, which includes athletics director Allen Greene will be assisted by Parker in the hiring process.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn Sunday following a 6-4 finish to the 2020 regular season. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was named interim head coach.
The group includes University and athletics administration along with Auburn alumni and football letterwinners.
Members of the advisory group include:
Allen Greene; Director of Athletics
Lieutenant General Ron Burgess; Executive Vice President, Auburn University
Dr. Beverly Marshall, Auburn Faculty Athletic Representative
Tim Jackson; Executive Associate AD, Auburn Athletics
Bo Jackson; Auburn Football Letterman, 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner
Quentin Riggins; Auburn Football Letterman, Auburn Board of Trustee
Randy Campbell; Auburn Football Letterman
Michelle McKenna; Chief Information Officer, National Football League