Mickey Dean wanted to give his team a chance to get its footing during the first three weekends of the season.

The fourth weekend? It's time for work.

Auburn (13-3) will open play today in the Judi Garman Classic on the campus at Cal State Fullerton in suburban Los Angeles. That may sound like a vacation, but it'll the epicenter of college softball this weekend. The Tigers, currently ranked No. 22, will face No. 2 UCLA, No. 5 Washington and No. 20 Oregon in a 24-hour span.

How's that for a business trip?

"That's what we wanted," Dean said. "We get to go on the road and it’s a battle and it’s a challenge. It’s a challenge that we need this early to one, get us ready; two, to understand what it’s going to be like when we get to May and June."

It's been an interesting early season for the Tigers, who are adjusting reasonably well to the offseason loss of ace Kaylee Carlson and leadoff hitter Vic Draper. The team is 13-3, scoring an average of 7.25 runs per game and the pitching staff has accrued a measly 1.50 earned run average.

First-weekend losses to Missouri State and Louisiana Tech raised some eyebrows, but the Tigers have been much better during the past two weekends. Dean said he's been impressed with how this team, now almost 18 months removed from the Clint/Corey Myers fiasco, became more harmonious and focus in the face of those initial struggles.

"I think we are playing well," said second baseman Casey McCrackin, who leads the team with a .489 batting average and five home runs. "We're still working out some small kinks here and there, but all together, we are playing with some good chemistry. I think we are ready to take on some good teams this weekend."

Auburn opens play today with a double-header against Loyola Marymount (5 p.m. CST) and Texas San Antonio. The big games begin Friday at noon with a double-header against Oregon and Washington followed on Saturday with an 11:30 a.m. game with UCLA.

"I think people see us as an underdog and I’m not afraid to take that challenge," outfielder Morgan Podany said. "I think we have a lot to prove. People look at us and don’t really see what we can do on the field, so I think this is a good chance to go out to California and show out and take names and show them we can compete on the big stage."

All games will be available for video streaming at the Cal State Fullerton website (registration may be required), audio streaming via AuburnTigers.com and via radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network.