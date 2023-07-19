Auburn heading into season with 'unique' jack room
With the hire of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Auburn has introduced the jack position.
The jack’s main role is to rush the passer, but they also have the ability to drop back in coverage.
Elijah McAllister, who transferred from Vanderbilt in the offseason, graded out at a 66.9, which ranked 89th in the country for Edge rushers on PFF. That ranked him in the top 11 percent in the country.
McAllister sees himself as a versatile asset in Roberts’ defense and he contributes an invaluable attribute: three years of SEC experience.
“I see myself being able to do a lot of different things,” McAllister said. “Rush the passer. Stop the run. Cover tight ends, running backs and drop in zone coverage. Particularly what makes me unique is that I have a ton of experience in this conference.”
Jalen McLeod played three seasons at Appalachian State, and in his final season in Boone, he recorded six sacks and also forced two fumbles in the Mountaineers’ upset win over Texas A&M.
McLeod graded out at an 86.6 on PFF and had a 90.7 pass rushing grade which ranked him in the top two percent in the country among pass rushers.
“(Jalen), man, that dude's athletic,” McAllister said. “He's freaky, he's a twitchy dude. I'm excited to share the field with him, I'm excited to continue to learn from him in terms of pass rushing. I'm excited to be able to grow a relationship with him off the field as well and I'm excited for you all to see him on Saturday. The dude is twitchy. The dude can rush the passer. He's a great athlete, a great person and a great player.”
The crown jewel of Auburn’s 2023 signing class was Keldric Faulk. Faulk, a 5-star and the No. 19 player in the country, flipped from Florida State to the Tigers on signing day.
Faulk’s potential is abundantly clear.
“Specifically talking about Keldric Faulk, the kid is special,” McAllister said. “He's a young guy who's going to be successful in football and in life on and off the field. I'm excited to continue to work with him and mentor him in the best way I know possible.”
Overall, Auburn’s jack room is filled with newcomers that are all extremely different. It makes for a “unique” room.
“We all have different skill sets,” McAllister said. “We all have different experience levels. We all have different things we can bring to the table to elevate our defense, elevate the team in a lot of different ways. I'm excited to put that on tap every single Saturday.”