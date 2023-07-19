With the hire of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Auburn has introduced the jack position. The jack’s main role is to rush the passer, but they also have the ability to drop back in coverage. Elijah McAllister, who transferred from Vanderbilt in the offseason, graded out at a 66.9, which ranked 89th in the country for Edge rushers on PFF. That ranked him in the top 11 percent in the country.

Auburn jack Elijah McAllister (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

McAllister sees himself as a versatile asset in Roberts’ defense and he contributes an invaluable attribute: three years of SEC experience. “I see myself being able to do a lot of different things,” McAllister said. “Rush the passer. Stop the run. Cover tight ends, running backs and drop in zone coverage. Particularly what makes me unique is that I have a ton of experience in this conference.” Jalen McLeod played three seasons at Appalachian State, and in his final season in Boone, he recorded six sacks and also forced two fumbles in the Mountaineers’ upset win over Texas A&M. McLeod graded out at an 86.6 on PFF and had a 90.7 pass rushing grade which ranked him in the top two percent in the country among pass rushers.

Auburn jack Jalen McLeod (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)