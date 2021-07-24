Auburn has ‘a lot of question marks’ at WR

“I’ve always had really good players at the wide receiver position and there’s a lot of question marks with the ones we have right now,” said Harsin, Auburn’s first-year head coach who spent the previous seven seasons at Boise State. “I think we’re talented, but that group is going to have to work together. Coach (Cornelius) Williams is going to have to do a great job of utilizing the personnel properly each and every play to take advantage of what it is we’re trying to accomplish.

Those same concerns were still present just a couple of weeks before the start of preseason drills.

“And then, that group has just got to come together and know, ‘Hey, this is how we are going to get it done.’ There will be some of the guys that emerge from there. Hopefully, the guys that we brought in can help us. But that still remains to be seen.”

Auburn must replace its top three receivers from last season, but as Harsin said, the Tigers do return some talented players. They just lack experience, especially in a system that asks them to learn and execute at a much higher level than the previous offense.

The group received a boost this summer with the return of senior Shedrick Jackson, sophomore Ze’Vian Capers and redshirt freshman J.J. Evans from injury. They’ll compete with sophomore Elijah Canion, who had a breakout performance in the Citrus Bowl, sophomore Kobe Hudson, sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson, who was a standout in spring, sophomore Malcolm Johnson Jr., freshman Tar’Varish Dawson Jr., and senior walk-on Caylin Newton for spots in the playing rotation.

Expected to join the group right before or after the start of preseason practice is Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson.

“He is finishing up graduating, so once he gets on campus and once he gets going, I'm excited to work with him,” said quarterback Bo Nix. “He's had great experiences, going from Cal to Georgia. So now playing with us. So he's been in the league, he knows how tough it is. He knows what it means to play in this conference.

“So hopefully, his experience will be a great thing for our receivers.”

While Auburn’s receivers face perhaps the toughest transition of any position group on the team, they also have an opportunity to make a lot of improvement over the summer working with the quarterbacks.

Whether it’s coordinated captain’s practices or just the quarterbacks and receivers throwing together, the group has already put in a lot of work this summer.

“They're working hard right now,” said Nix. “They're learning the playbook, and we're practicing together a lot which is really important for a quarterback-receiver duo -- just to know more about each other, know how each other plays. And that's important, and that'll be a key for us moving forward as we play games.”

Harsin has noticed the results too and expects the group to hit the ground running once practice gets underway Aug. 6.

“I think they’re working hard. I think they’re much better now than they were in the spring,” said Harsin. “I think the understanding of what it is we’re trying to accomplish at those positions are a lot more clear.”

Harsin also pointed out an added element that could benefit Auburn’s passing game and perhaps even its pass protection.

“I think our tight ends are going to be able to help in just supplementing and being a part of the pass game a lot more because we have good players at tight end,” he said. “We like to use the tight end position. It’s going to allow us to do some things with two tight ends on the field, which I hope will help us when we go out and there and play.”