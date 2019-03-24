SALT LAKE CITY — There were some high-fives and some smiles. Samir Doughty and J'Von McCormick gave each other a hug. Bryce Brown and Jared Harper hung around to sign some autographs for a few young fans. Bruce Pearl, who clinched the 11th Sweet 16 of his career probably expressed the most visible excitement, whipping a towel over his head and tossing it into the Auburn crowd.

But it certainly didn't look like a celebration worthy of a program that advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2003.

Auburn isn't satisfied.

"It wasn't really no emotion for me. I want to get to the national championship. I'm not satisfied with the Sweet 16," Doughty said. "That was just another basketball game for us. Once we get to the national championship, that'll be different emotions for me. But the Sweet 16 isn't enough. I want a national championship."

This isn't a team ungrateful for what it has accomplished.

It's just a team that wants to achieve so much more.

The Tigers are well aware they're only the fifth squad in program history to make it this far in the NCAA Tournament. The word "excited" was tossed around some to describe being one of the final 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. To do it against a program of Kansas' caliber was all the more impressive.

They don't take that feat for granted.

But they also don't want to be defined as just a Sweet 16 program.

"It’s a complete turnaround for the program. It feels good just to be able to say I contributed to changing the program. Just being able to come in as a freshman and leave as a senior with some rings on my finger," Horace Spencer said. "But the big thing is: There’s one more ring out there."

Auburn returned to the locker room and celebrated accordingly. There were no ice baths that consumed the locker room floor as there was when the Tigers beat Tennessee for the SEC Tournament title. There was some chanting. Players grabbed a few pieces of March Madness wall memorabilia to take home with them to Auburn.

But the conversation in the postgame locker room centered as much on the bad as the good.

Auburn wasn't pleased that the final score was closed to 14 points when it led by as much as 26. There were individual and team moments each of them leaned on to encourage the happy-but-not-satisfied feeling within the team.

"It’s just us being perfectionists. We didn’t end the game exactly how we wanted to. But we’re excited to survive and advance. We’re just excited for the next one," Austin Wiley said. "There were some things from the game I know my mom's going to give me an earful about, but I’m excited. It’s going to be exciting for me, but we can all be better. Yeah, the ball slipped out of my hands [on one play]. I know I’m going to hear that one."

Many of Auburn's goals have been accomplished.

The Tigers won another conference championship — this time a tournament championship instead of a co-regular season title. They beat a powerhouse program in Kansas to establish national relevance. Now, they're headed to the Sweet 16 in Kansas City to play the winner of North Carolina and Washington.

That's all fine and dandy. But there's so much more left to achieve.

Auburn's leaders thinks they're firmly in position to do so.

"We definitely just want to make it to the Final Four and compete for a national championship. That’s what we want to do," Harper said. "That’s been our goal the whole season, and it’s right in front of us."