Auburn had 'home feel' for transfer safety

Craig McDonald had never been to Alabama before. However, it only took one visit to Auburn for the Iowa State transfer to commit to the Tigers. "It was a real home feel," McDonald said. "All the coaches, they’re real sincere and then just the whole environment of Auburn — the city, the campus and stuff — it was a real good fit for me."



Craig McDonald visited Auburn for the first time and committed this weekend. (Bryan Matthews | AuburnSports.com)

McDonald, who was a 3-star defensive back in the 2020 class, will be used primarily as a safety for the Tigers and add a veteran presence to the defense. He'll bring three years of eligibility with him, but getting to the next level is the goal for the Minnesota native. "I wanna make it to the next level as soon as possible, but wherever God takes me, that’s where I go," McDonald said.