Auburn had 'home feel' for transfer safety
Craig McDonald had never been to Alabama before.
However, it only took one visit to Auburn for the Iowa State transfer to commit to the Tigers.
"It was a real home feel," McDonald said. "All the coaches, they’re real sincere and then just the whole environment of Auburn — the city, the campus and stuff — it was a real good fit for me."
McDonald, who was a 3-star defensive back in the 2020 class, will be used primarily as a safety for the Tigers and add a veteran presence to the defense. He'll bring three years of eligibility with him, but getting to the next level is the goal for the Minnesota native.
"I wanna make it to the next level as soon as possible, but wherever God takes me, that’s where I go," McDonald said.
After recording a lone tackle in one appearance during his freshman season for Iowa State, McDonald saw an uptick in playing time and output in his second season. He appeared in 13 games, making three starts, during the 2021 season for the Cyclones.
His final 2021 stats were 41 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. McDonald will look to continue to improve his numbers when he suits up for Auburn next fall.
"They thought I was a good fit and I think it’s a good fit for me too," McDonald said.