Auburn goes cold in loss

"We have not been great on the road as of late," Smith said. "Trying to win on the road is not easy in the SEC."

Tennessee followed Kessler’s bucket with an 11-0 run to tie the game at 39 before Jabari Smith made two free throws to give Auburn a 41-39 lead. The Volunteers answered with a basket from John Fulkerson and two straight field goals from Kennedy Chandler to take a 45-41 lead.

Following a layup from Walker Kessler at the 16:41 mark in the second half, Auburn led by 11 points on the road against Tennessee. However, the No. 3 Tigers went the next nine minutes and 22 seconds without a field goal and couldn’t recover as the Volunteers (21-7, 12-4) heated up and pulled away for a 67-62 victory in Knoxville.

Auburn cut the lead back to four on a K.D. Johnson basket with 5:18, but Tennessee went on a 7-0 run to run the lead to 11. With the deficit at 10 points with 2:04 left, the Tigers cut it to three after Smith drained a three while fouled and made the free throw. A floater by Chandler put the lead back at five for the Vols, and Wendell Green missed a three on the opposite side of the court to clinch the game.

Smith finished with a team-high 27 points and eight rebounds while K.D. Johnson contributed 18 points. The rest of the team combined for 17 points as Auburn finished 33.3 percent from the floor and 5-of-24 from three.

Tennessee controlled the boards on the offensive end, coming down with 21 rebounds on missed shots, leading to 19 second-chance points.

"I feel like we've got to rebound better as a team, guards and bigs," Smith said. "We've got to clean it up."

Bruce Pearl put it more bluntly.

"No excuses on the rebounding," the coach said.

The Tigers (25-4, 13-3) are back on the road on Wednesday, March 2, at Mississippi State with a chance to lock up a share of the SEC regular-season title.

"We control our own destiny, we can still win a championship," Smith said.