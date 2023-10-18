Auburn added a fourth member to its 2025 class earlier this week. The Tigers landed the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford Monday, as Hugh Freeze continues to use in-state recruits as the foundation for his recruiting classes. Crawford plays for Parker High School in Birmingham, which is loaded with defensive talent. Parker head coach Frank Warren had high praise for the latest Auburn commit and what the Tigers are getting out of Crawford. "They’re getting one of the best defensive linemen in the country, any classification," Warren said. "They’re getting a kid that’s a freak of nature, that’s strong and explosive for his size. He’s just a grown man."

Jourdin Crawford committed to Auburn Monday. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Crawford, 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds, doesn't just line up as a defensive tackle for Parker. Occasionally, he'll take snaps for the Thundering Herd on offense. "We put him at wildcat and he can move like that," Warren said. "He can move side to side while striking him with his strong hand. I’ve seen him stop kids with one arm and pick them up and slam them." Outside of football, Crawford is quick to put a smile on the faces of people around him. "When I first met him, he was a quiet kid, he’s actually one of the funniest kids on the team," Warren said. "He’s that type of kid." The defensive lineman had visited Auburn twice this season prior to his commitment. He visited the Plains for the Samford game and the Georgia game, where the coaching staff made sure he felt like a priority. "Auburn was big, they were there, they pursued him," Warren said. They showed him the most love. Coach Jeremy (Garrett) wanted him, Coach Freeze also, and they made him a priority. He felt like it was home."