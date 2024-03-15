Mal Waldrep has a strong relationship with offensive line coach Jake Thornton. Still, the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman continues to learn things about Thornton and how he operates. Waldrep was back on Auburn's campus Thursday for an unofficial visit, getting to sit in a team meeting for the first time. It gave him an opportunity to see in further detail the way Thornton interacts with his players. "Today I got to see a different side of Coach (Jake) Thornton, that honestly, really impressed me with all he knows and how he treats his players," Waldrep said. "I learned a bunch of stuff about their offense that I liked and a lot of stuff that I can relate to our offenses that we’ve done in the past."

Mal Waldrep visited Auburn Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Once meetings concluded, it was time for practice. The Tigers weren't wearing full pads, which could prompt a return visit to see the team in full pads, but nonetheless, Waldrep enjoyed seeing Thornton work. "I just got to see how Coach Thornton really got after them," Waldrep said. "It was good to see that." Waldrep is hearing about multiple positions on the offensive line, but center appears to be the leading position. Does he feel like a priority in Auburn's search to build its offensive line? "Yes, absolutely," Waldrep said. "I just sat down with Coach Thornton and we went through a meeting and I feel like I could be a big guy for them. They obviously show me that they want me a lot." From just down the road in Phenix City, Ala., Waldrep has been a frequent visitor on Auburn's campus and someone that Thornton has been working on for quite some time. That relationship between the two is reaching new levels as Waldrep gets ready for spring ball. "From the first time talking to him until now, it’s grown a lot," Waldrep said of his relationship with Thornton. "We’ve started talking about offenses, plays, stuff and not just recruiting. I’m just trying to learn different offenses at different schools and where I would really fit in. We’ve just been talking a lot of ball, so that’s good. I really like that relationship with a coach."