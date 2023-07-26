CLANTON, Ala. — There's a giant peach off I-65 to let drivers know they're in Clanton. The city is traditionally known for its production of peaches, but now it's produced something else — the No. 30 player in the nation, Demarcus Riddick. Riddick was pursued early-on by Georgia, leading to a commitment last November, but a strong push by Auburn paid off Wednesday when he flipped his commitment to the Tigers. "They’re getting a great player, great person, high character kid that’s gonna elevate the locker room," said Chilton County head coach Marvin Morton. "Somebody that’s gonna do things the right way and also work hard. Extreme work ethic, they’re getting overall a great person."

Demarcus Riddick flipped from Georgia to Auburn Wednesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

At the 6A level for Chilton County, Riddick does it all. He plays inside linebacker, outside linebacker, a little bit of safety, offense and special teams. His head coach Morton expects that athleticism to carry over to the next level. "Just a very versatile kid, great ball skills, very athletic, can move side-to-side very well," Morton said. His athletic ability is what led Riddick to being pursued by some of the top programs in the country, more specifically a recruiting battle that came down to three rivals in the SEC. Even with two in-state schools going head-to-head for him, it never changed who he was as a person. "He’s been the same Demarcus as he was yesterday as he is today," Morton said. "Just calm, cool, collected and he was very playful with the jokes and everything."