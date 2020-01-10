"... Auburn Arena is a storm shelter for the community. Everybody felt it was important that, in case there was a tornado warning or a watch and people felt more comfortable being in Auburn Arena tomorrow afternoon, that it would be available."

"I think it's the right decision," Pearl said. "First of all, getting Georgia in and getting them out before the weather hits.

Auburn basketball vs. Georgia has been moved from a 5 p.m. CST tipoff to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Auburn Arena due to inclement weather, Bruce Pearl told reporters on Friday.

Storms are expected to roll in at 10 a.m. Saturday. For the Auburn area, the primary threat of severe storms is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and last until around 8 p.m.

NWS Birmingham said this week that winds are expected to be upwards of 70 mph with tornadoes as the "main threat" when the severe storms enter the area.

The National Weather Service also said earlier this week that flooding is a possibility with heavy rain expected for hours on end Saturday.

With the game's previous 5 p.m. tip, fans would be arriving in town and Auburn students would be waiting in line for the student section when the worst of the storms are set to be on top of Lee County.

"The safety and security of our community, our university, the teams and everybody that needs to travel in to work the game, by far, takes precedent," Pearl said.

No. 5 Auburn is undefeated at 14-0 (2-0 SEC). Georgia dropped its most recent contest to Kentucky in Athens after downing then-No. 9 Memphis on the road last week.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNews.