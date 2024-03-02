Auburn is all but out of the SEC title race, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to play for. The Tigers are widely projected as a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and considering Auburn's recent history in five/12 matchups (New Mexico State), Bruce Pearl knows how important it will be for Auburn to hold serve. "Right now we’re sort of slotted as a four seed in the NCAA Tournament," Pearl said. "And to be in that 4/13, 5/12 block gives you a fighting chance to advance, you’re the best team to go to the Sweet 16. You get a five seed and you run into that 5/12 matchup, that’s a 50/50 matchup." It certainly won't be easy for Auburn to do so as it faces a Mississippi State team that has won five of its last six and beat the Tigers earlier in the season in Starkville. "Mississippi State is the third-toughest team to come to Neville Arena this year with Alabama and Kentucky being the two toughest opponents we’ve had based on the NET rankings and Mississippi State is a NET 31, just one slot out of Quad-1," Pearl said. "So we’ll have our (work) cut out for us."

Auburn HC Bruce Pearl talks to his team (Petre Thomas/USA Today)

Since Chris Jans arrived in Starkville, the Bulldogs' calling card has been their defense as they ranked No. 7 in adjusted defensive rating last season and are No. 17 this season. The Bulldogs rank No. 3 in three-point percentage defense holding opponents to 28.5 percent from deep per game. "Coach Jans has always been known as a great defensive coach and he still is," Pearl said. "Mississippi State’s got great defensive numbers... People shoot 28 percent from three against them because they’re athletic and they close out pretty quickly. They’re not afraid to switch bodies on bodies." Ever since he arrived in Starkville four years ago, Tolu Smith has been a double-double machine and he's having his best season in his final one. The super-senior is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the field. The bulk of Smith's production comes from posting up, which he does on 37.5 percent of his touches. He averages 0.929 points per possession and shoots 53.1 percent from the field when posting up. Last season, Smith posted a 20 and 10 game in Neville Arena, but this year Auburn held him to nine points and eight rebounds; it's a performance Auburn is hoping to replicate on Saturday.

Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics)