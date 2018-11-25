TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nobody was catching Shaun Shivers.

Not even Alabama's 5-star defensive backs.

The Auburn freshman running back took the handoff from Jarrett Stidham and hit the hole — fast. At the blink of an eye, Shivers scooted 75 yards for the first score of the 2018 Iron Bowl in Bryant-Denny Stadium. He couldn't be stopped.

Except for an untimely holding penalty credited to Sal Cannella.

Gus Malzahn called it a "bull-crap call," which earned him a 15-yard penalty. Members of the Auburn team mentioned — while it wouldn't have affected the final score — how much of a momentum shift it felt like to lose the early touchdown lead.

But Auburn junior wide receiver Darius Slayton had some different perspective on run, watching a standout true freshman make such a big play in his first Iron Bowl.

"I think a lot of people lose sight of the fact that Boobee Whitlow and Shaun Shivers are just freshmen," Slayton said. "Someone like Pettway or Kerryon leaves, and people are like, 'Ah, man, we don't have any more talented backs.' You're seeing the junior version of Kerryon, the senior version of Pettway (in 2017). They were good when they were freshmen, too, but they weren't what they were when they were juniors and seniors. I think you'll see the same progression out of our young backs and even our young receivers. You've seen flashes out of Seth [Williams] and Flash [Schwartz] and guys like that, too. I think the future is bright."

Removing the big play, Shivers only finished his first Iron Bowl with 10 carries for 27 yards. Boobee Whitlow, playing in his first game against Alabama, rushed 19 times for 61 yards. Those numbers don't look superb on the whole, but in comparison to Auburn's other rushing performances this season, there were signs of life at running back thanks to the development of two freshmen.

It was another freshman who, once again, impressed on a big stage.

Anthony Schwartz snagged the ball on a jet sweep and cruised for 9 yards for Auburn's first official score of the game. It was his first touch in an Iron Bowl.

"It was a great experience. I loved the atmosphere. I love everything about it — of course, I didn’t like the outcome, but I’m going to have at least two more, so I’ll try to get wins in both of those," Schwartz said. "I just came in and they called the play. I just came in, and they told me to outrun everyone. So I just ran, got a good block by Chandler Cox, and just outran them to the end zone. ... It’s great. It’s one of the biggest games in all of sports, actually, so just scoring, especially as a freshman, it’s a great feeling knowing I’m getting better."

All of the freshman success didn't just come on offense.

Freshman safety Smoke Monday blocked an Alabama punt, Auburn's fourth blocked punt this season.