Hugh Freeze, speaking before the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am Wednesday morning at the Greystone Golf and Country Club, said AU is targeting two positions if the right players come available.

The Tigers have added 14 players from the portal during the offseason including five this spring.

“It's about over, really,” said Freeze. “I've said all along, we would love one more linebacker and one more DB, for sure. I think you saw we got the O-lineman with the one spot we had left, so we're excited about that.

“If a linebacker or a DB was one we thought would fit, we would certainly go down that road.”

Both positions recently suffered attrition with cornerback Colton Hood and linebacker Wesley Steiner entering the portal. Hood landed at Colorado.

Auburn brought in South Alabama linebacker transfer LB Khalil Jacobs in for a visit last week, but he plans to visit Alabama this weekend before making a decision.

The Tigers had targeted San Jose State cornerback transdfer Jayvion Cole for a visit last week, nut he opted to commit to Texas instead.

Auburn has bolstered some key areas vis the portal this spring including the defensive line with the additions of Philip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes, Buck linebacker with Keyron Crawford, wide receiver with KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and most recently the offensive line with Ronan Chambers.

The transfer portal closed for players entering on April 30.

TRACKING THE TRANSFERS