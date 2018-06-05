“It felt good … being from in-state it felt real good,” Cox said.

Cox, from McGill-Toolen, received the news after meeting with Auburn defensive coordinator and his area recruiter Kevin Steele.

AUBURN | Tennessee defensive tackle commitment Le’Darrius Cox visited for Big Cat on Saturday and left with one more thing to consider in his recruitment – an Auburn offer.

Cox received an evaluation visit from Steele in the spring and since has received increased interest from Auburn. It culminated with the offer on Saturday.



Cox was one of 31 recruits at Big Cat. He spent time during the visit with Steele and defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“(Big Cat) was about building relationships and getting to know them more,” Cox said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Garner. He’s a real cool guy, a funny guy. I had fun with him.”

Cox plans to return to Auburn either later this month or in July. Auburn is and will be a big factor in his recruitment.

“It feels like home,” Cox said. “It’s close to home. I enjoy the coaching staff and have good relationships with them. I love it.

“I’m committed to Tennessee, but my recruitment is still open. I’m blessed to have every offer I got and am open to anything.”



