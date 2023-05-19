Auburn's starting to gain some traction with 2024 DB Rydarrius Morgan. The Central High product out of Phenix City, Ala., visited campus Thursday with some of his teammates, as they checked off another road trip to Auburn. There will be another one fairly soon, as the Tigers start to warm up to Morgan. "It’s going good, it feels like home," Morgan said. "The coaches, how they treat us. They feel like father figures. Coach [Marcus] Davis, he’s not even my position coach but still, the relationship me and Coach Davis got, I mess with Coach Davis."

Rydarrius "Red" Morgan visited Auburn Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Morgan visited with three of his teammates: 2024 wide receiver Cam Coleman, 2025 wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw and 2025 offensive lineman Mal Waldrep. All four spent time bonding with some of the coaching staff, did a photoshoot and became more familiar with the facilities. Auburn's primary recruiter for Morgan is secondary coach Wesley McGriff. "That’s my dawg for real," Morgan said. "I already know if I come up here, I know when it’s time to work." Where does Auburn stand right now for Morgan? "It’s high on the list," Morgan said.