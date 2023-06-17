Auburn 'feeling like family' to 2025 RB
Elba running back Alvin Henderson saw a lot of Auburn recently.
He was on campus last Thursday and Friday, along with Wednesday of this week. Overall, he spent a lot of time with the coaching staff, watched some camps and did a private workout.
"When I’m around here, it’s feeling like family, especially around all the coaches," Henderson said. "I’m building a bond with all the players that are on the roster, too."
Henderson, who's ranked as one of the top running backs in the 2025 class, has former Auburn running back and current coach Cadillac Williams as his primary recruiter. There's been comparisons made between the two, and Henderson can see it.
"We both played the same competition level and the running style is basically the same, so I could see where people could compare us to each other," Henderson said. "I like that because he’s from Alabama, right up the road, and I’m from Alabama too so that means a lot."
During Wednesday's visit, he got the chance to work under Williams during a workout.
"It was pretty good, I learned a lot of new things," Henderson said. "Coach [Williams] taught me a lot of new things that I can transfer and take back with me to my season."
The plan for Henderson is to remain uncommitted during his junior season. He still has a long way to go in his recruitment and wants to weigh every option before making a decision.
Auburn is one of the schools sticking out early to him, as is Alabama, Texas, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, USC and Tennessee. Looking ahead, Henderson wants to get several game day visits in, but will likely stay around the southeast for those, seeing that it's tough to travel in-season.
Jordan-Hare Stadium will be his first stop.
"I’m gonna try to get back here for the first game for sure," Henderson said. "When they play UMass for sure."