Elba running back Alvin Henderson saw a lot of Auburn recently. He was on campus last Thursday and Friday, along with Wednesday of this week. Overall, he spent a lot of time with the coaching staff, watched some camps and did a private workout. "When I’m around here, it’s feeling like family, especially around all the coaches," Henderson said. "I’m building a bond with all the players that are on the roster, too."

Alvin Henderson visited Auburn several times recently. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Henderson, who's ranked as one of the top running backs in the 2025 class, has former Auburn running back and current coach Cadillac Williams as his primary recruiter. There's been comparisons made between the two, and Henderson can see it. "We both played the same competition level and the running style is basically the same, so I could see where people could compare us to each other," Henderson said. "I like that because he’s from Alabama, right up the road, and I’m from Alabama too so that means a lot." During Wednesday's visit, he got the chance to work under Williams during a workout. "It was pretty good, I learned a lot of new things," Henderson said. "Coach [Williams] taught me a lot of new things that I can transfer and take back with me to my season."