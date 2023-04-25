"It would’ve been hard to believe that you only get one more run the rest of the game after the first," said Auburn HC Butch Thompson. "The at-bats were so good in the first. Didn’t try to do too much.”

The Tigers immediately responded with a Bobby Peirce RBI single that tied the game. This was followed by a Cooper McMurray single that scored two runners and gave Auburn the lead. Kason Howell doubled home another run before Justin Kirby and Caden Green hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to cap off a six-run inning.

The Trojans started off the scoring in the first with an RBI single and forced Auburn starter Hayden Murphy to throw 32 pitches in the first frame.

After the first inning, Auburn led Troy 6-1. In the following eight innings, the Tigers added just one more run and allowed seven en route to an 8-7 loss to Troy on Tuesday at Plainsman Park.

Troy responded in the second with an onslaught of its own as it hit a pair of two-run home runs off of Murphy to cut the Auburn lead to 6-5.

Parker Carlson came in for relief of Murphy in the third and didn’t allow a run in his first three innings of work, but walked two guys in the sixth inning and only recorded one out.

“I do think Parker Carlson was competitive for us tonight," Thompson said.

Drew Nelson came in relief of Carlson and walked another man before balking home the tying run and allowing a two-run single that gave Troy an 8-6 lead.

Auburn was held scoreless for five straight innings before a Kirby sacrifice fly made it 8-7.

“I think they brought their closer in the second and he absolutely stopped and changed the game," Thompson said. "They looked more like an SEC pitching staff than ours. They get their closer, they get a starter in the game and we’re just chasing."

Chase Isbell pitched the final three frames for Auburn and allowed no runs and just two hits.

"I thought Chase Isbell was the best he’s been since he went down in Florida," Thompson said. "It’s been a couple outings of trying to get the stuff set again and put it back together and thought he was good tonight. I thought he at least stayed in it, gave us a chance.”

"It was better as he went on. As he got later the slider got set and it created a little more swing and miss… thought his stuff was set better.”

Peirce went 4-for-5 with an RBI and also threw out a man trying to score to end the top of the eighth.

“Bobby Peirce was having amazing at-bats… he’s locked in and I hope he can stay that way for another month or to finish. He had an amazing night. He’s one of our leaders, just continues to play consistent baseball."

McMurray went 2-for-3, recorded two RBI's and walked twice.

Auburn had the bases loaded in the eighth inning with two outs and McMurray up, but he flew out to end the inning.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday in Columbia to take on South Carolina. First pitch is at 6 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network plus