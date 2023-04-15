The home team Tigers got an early lead, before LSU took its first lead of the series and held on for a 3-2 win. The series is now even at one, with the final game set for Sunday.

Auburn took a 1-0 lead on an infield single by Garcia in the third inning, on the second hit of the game.

Meanwhile, Shelby Lowe sat down the first 11 batters she faced, before LSU singled with two outs in the fourth. The next batter sent one over the left field wall, giving the visiting team a 2-1 lead on one swing.

LSU added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI double to make it 3-1.

Auburn's only hit outside of the two that were recorded in the third was a sixth-inning home run by Garcia.

The two will go for the series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT from Jane B. Moore Field.