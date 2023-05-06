In a nine-inning affair, the Tigers fell 5-4 to the Bulldogs in Game 2 of the three-game set. Despite Mississippi State having four errors, the Bulldogs came out on top.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Rose Roach lined a single into centerfield, scoring one on the hit, with another crossing the plate on an error. It put Auburn in front 2-1.

Mississippi State reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning off a two-run homer, but Auburn answered in the bottom half of the inning with Roach's game-tying sacrifice fly. The game-tying run, Denver Bryant, had reached on an error.

Auburn took the lead in the fifth, as Abbey Smith used her speed to work around the base paths, before scoring the go-ahead run on the fourth error of the game by Mississippi State.

The Tigers weren't without their miscues.

With bases loaded in the sixth for Mississippi State, a fielding error allowed the game-tying run to score, an unearned run.

Neither team put a run on the board until the ninth inning, when Mississippi State had its first two batters reach, before the go-ahead run scored on a single.

Auburn and Mississippi State face off in the final game of the regular season Sunday at 11 a.m.