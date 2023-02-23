Facing one of the better defensive teams in the SEC, the Tigers fell to Georgia 70-59 Thursday night. With one game remaining before the SEC tournament, Auburn is still seeking SEC win No. 5 and is a win away from a winning record.

Auburn couldn't get it done in Athens.

Auburn started slow, finally scoring its first basket over three minutes into the game. There wasn't much scoring for either team in the first quarter, where Georgia outscored Auburn 13-9.

The Tigers found a little bit of a rhythm in the second quarter, although it hardly made a difference. Georgia was still able to score nearly as consistently as Auburn, with the Bulldogs taking a three-point lead into halftime.

Out of the half, Auburn brought the game within two points multiple times early on in the third quarter. Georgia soon pushed the lead to double figures with a 10-2 run, where most of the Bulldogs' points came from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs shot 13 more free-throws than the Tigers, converting on 82% of attempts compared to Auburn's 60%.

Georgia's monster third quarter, where it out-scored Auburn 26-18, was the difference-maker.

Similar to the previous game against Tennessee, Auburn hung around for three out of the four quarters, but a breakout quarter by its opponent was too much for the Tigers to recover from.

Auburn will face Vanderbilt in its regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT in Neville Arena.