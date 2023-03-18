In the round of 64, Auburn ran up against a bad defense. In the round of 32, the Tigers will be facing what might be the best defense in America.

The Cougars’ defense has allowed just 0.761 points per possession all season long, which is in the 100th percentile on Synergy.

“They fly around on the ball,” said Zep Jasper. “They do so many great things on defense. They press you full court, they play together as a team… they get after the ball, defense is the main thing they do.”

The Cougars’ top-rated defense is led by their point guard, Jamal Shead. Shead, the AAC defensive player of the year, has been tasked with Houston’s toughest assignment all season and he has responded by forcing his opponents to shoot 32.6 percent from the field when being guarded by him.

“He’s one of the best defenders in the country,” Jasper said about Shead. “I don’t think he gets a lot of hats off on that. I look at him as one of the best, one of the top-5 defenders in the country. He plays both ways, but he’s just one of those players that gets after it so much.”