Auburn facing lockdown Houston defense
In the round of 64, Auburn ran up against a bad defense. In the round of 32, the Tigers will be facing what might be the best defense in America.
The Cougars’ defense has allowed just 0.761 points per possession all season long, which is in the 100th percentile on Synergy.
“They fly around on the ball,” said Zep Jasper. “They do so many great things on defense. They press you full court, they play together as a team… they get after the ball, defense is the main thing they do.”
The Cougars’ top-rated defense is led by their point guard, Jamal Shead. Shead, the AAC defensive player of the year, has been tasked with Houston’s toughest assignment all season and he has responded by forcing his opponents to shoot 32.6 percent from the field when being guarded by him.
“He’s one of the best defenders in the country,” Jasper said about Shead. “I don’t think he gets a lot of hats off on that. I look at him as one of the best, one of the top-5 defenders in the country. He plays both ways, but he’s just one of those players that gets after it so much.”
Marcus Sasser is known for his lethal shotmaking but he, alongside Shead and Tramon Mark makes up one of the most disruptive defensive backcourts in America. Between the three, they combine to average 4.5 steals per game.
“They're a physical team,” said Johni Broome. “They want to try to make you uncomfortable and make you take bad shots.”
The Cougars' frontcourt has everything besides elite height.
Houston’s two starting frontcourt players stand at 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, but that hasn’t hurt it at all. The Cougars allow just 1.03 points per possession at the rim which is in the 95th percentile. It’s a physical, athletic and versatile frontcourt.
J’Wan Roberts, Houston’s starting center, allows 0.60 points per possession at the rim, which is in the 97th percentile.
"They get under guys and they’re very physical," said Dylan Cardwell. "Those guys fly around on defense.”
That said, the Cougars are still smaller than Auburn and it’s something the Tigers could attack.
“They’re smaller but they’re very athletic,” Broome said. “We gotta use our ball fakes a lot, but them being smaller is gonna be an attack for sure.”
Not only is Houston’s defense lockdown, but it also doesn’t give its opposition many chances.
The Cougars’ adjusted tempo is 63.4 which is 341st in the country. They play slow and it limits the number of chances their opponents get.
So how could Auburn attack Houston? Running in transition and speeding up the game.
“Just go, just get it and go,” Broome said. “Push the break and put the pressure on them.”