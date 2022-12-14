"You've got to analytically evaluate his touches," Pearl said. "But, at the same time, he's got real offensive ability. He's got great hands. He can score with his back to the basket. He's a willing passer. And he's gonna improve his assist-to-turnover ratio."

And, as Pearl says, he is a player that he wants to go to on offense and will as Broome's percentage, both from the floor and the free-throw line, where he shoots 54.2 percent on the year, improves.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl trusts that Johni Broome's offensive game will come along. The sophomore is second on Auburn's team in shots attempted, averaging 10.9 points per game but shooting just 43.2 percent from the floor, way below his average in his two seasons at Morehead State.

Still, the 6-foot-10 forward has been solid for the Tigers on the defensive end while his offensive game progresses, leading the team with 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. Pearl thinks the transition from mid-major to a power conference has had some effect on Broome's play so far this season.

"The level he played at Morehead, he was able to give an effort, and that was enough to get things done — whether it be blocking shots or clogging up the lane or rebounding the ball," the coach said. "But with the speed and the quickness and the size at this level, it's multiple efforts. It's help-and-recover. It's get into a ball screen, help the guard get through, then get back to your own. It's moving and playing a little faster. And that's what he can do."

Broome and the Tigers face another tough test on Wednesday as Georgia State comes to Neville Arena. The Panthers won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last season and have a talented transfer in Dwon Odom, who came from Xavier. He leads a group of guards that, like Memphis, provide a challenge for Auburn.

"The kid Odom is really, really good," Pearl said. "A really tough cover. They play four guards, and they're faster and quicker than we are. So was Memphis. That was an issue for us. So, the teams that have been faster and quicker than us have been the teams that give us (trouble)."

And, as Zep Jasper points out, the Panthers won't need much motivation to come in and play their top game.

"I respect Georgia State because they've got a former teammate of mine (Brenden Tucker), great players, a lot of players from Georgia," Jasper said. "I'm a Georgia guy; those guys are going to be pumped. Those guys wish they were at Auburn. They're a team with some shooters, full of drivers. And they're going to be pumped to play in Neville Arena. They're going to come in pretty excited to have Auburn on their resume, that they played us, the No. 19 team in the country."

Auburn and Georgia State tip off at 7 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.