“Big, fast, physical, strong, always very athletic,” said senior H-back Chandler Cox. “Every year we play them, you turn on the film and they look the same as they did four years ago when I first got here. They get new guys but they all still look (the same). I don't know how they do that, but they do. Obviously, just a really good team.”

The Auburn offense, which has struggled in the red zone and is trying to break in several inexperienced offensive linemen and running backs, is expecting another physical matchup.

AUBURN | An All-SEC defensive linemen, linebacker, cornerback and safety. It seems like No. 12 LSU brings a loaded defense to Jordan-Hare Stadium every two years and it won’t be any different this Saturday.

LSU is tied for second in the SEC allowing just 8.5 points per game, tied for first in turnover margin with plus-5 and tied with Auburn for first in sacks with nine.

The group is led by first-team All-SEC cornerback Greedy Williams, first-team linebacker Devin White, third-team defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and third-team safety Grant Delpit.

Williams had six interceptions and 17 pass defenses as a freshman last season. He hasn’t been challenged so far this season, totaling just four tackles and one pass defense in two games.

If the opportunity presents itself, however, Auburn may just test Williams. At least quarterback Jarrett Stidham won’t be backing down from the challenge.

“You know, I like going against really good players, whether it’s Devin White or Greedy Williams, whoever it is,” Stidham said. “Last year, going against Roquan Smith or Minkah (Fitzpatrick) — I like that challenge. From a defensive perspective, I know our guys, they like going against good guys on offense. It ups their game a little bit. It kind of takes you to a different level.

“So I really look forward to the challenge. Once we kind of get into the game plan, I’ll know a little bit more of what we’re going to do. But no, I think it’s a great challenge.”

White, who has started 15 career games, is third in the SEC with 19 tackles. He’s helped limit opponents to just 74.0 rushing yards per game and an SEC-best 1.9 yards per carry. The 6-foot-3 and 317-pound Lawrence has six tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss while Delpit has 10 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss and a team-high 2.0 sacks.

The LSU defense did suffer a key injury after top pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson went down with a season-ending knee injury against Miami. He had five tackles and a sack in just three quarters against the Hurricanes.

His backup, Ray Thornton, had five tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sacks against Southeastern Louisiana, and the LSU pass rush remains a big concern for No. 7 Auburn.

“They got after both opponents really good,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “It's not just one guy. They do it by a group. They'll bring some linebacker pressure. Bringing a little bit more pressure the first couple of games probably than they have in the past. They've got good cover guys in the back end that allow them to do that.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.