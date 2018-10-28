“I’ve had a lot of fun being at Auburn, just laid back and focused on football. People around me, Auburn’s just like a family. I’ve been seeing it from the start; it’s just like a family. Knowing you got a big support system around you, anything is possible.”

“It’s been everything and more than what I expected because the fans are great, like they treat you like you’re one of their kids. It’s great,” Williams said.

Tuscaloosa native Seth Williams, who grew up less than 10 miles from Bryant-Denny Stadium, is one of a standout group of true freshmen at Auburn.

AUBURN | The best player in the 16-year history of Paul W. Bryant High School is already making a name for himself at Alabama’s in-state rival.

Williams is third on the team with 14 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns. His 62-yard catch at Ole Miss is the second-longest play on offense this season and his 66.6 receiver rating by Pro Football Focus is second only to another true freshman, Anthony Schwartz, among the Tigers’ regular receivers.

“I definitely think Seth is a huge playmaker for us,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “We’ve kind of learned his strengths throughout the year. He’s a freak. He’s going to be really, really good here. So I’m going to try to get him the ball and let him do his thing.”

PFF also credits Williams with just one dropped pass, the fewest by Auburn’s receivers this season.

“I try my best to keep my hands away from my body because I feel like the ball can bounce off, so I do as much to keep it away from me. Yeah. It’s just a natural thing. I can’t talk about it; it’s just natural,” Williams explained.

Williams began pushing for playing time during the early part of the season but has started four of the last five games following the departure of junior Nate Craig-Myers. In those four starts, Williams has nine receptions for 228 yards and both of his touchdowns.

“I mean, it was a surprise, but I mean once I got into it, it’s a team and we just keep working as a team. I’m just part of the team now,” said Williams of his early impact. “We’ve been playing so much now that we’re not freshmen anymore. We’re playing like we’re just naturally playing a lot.”

Auburn hosts No. 25 Texas A&M Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.