Casey McCrackin’s two-run homer in the fourth inning was the difference Saturday as Auburn beat Tennessee, 2-0.

The game became a pitcher’s duel between Tigers starter Makayla Martin and Tennessee’s Matty Moss. The pair allowed just three hits combined in the contest.

Martin, a junior from San Diego, Calif., was sensational in the circle for Auburn, tossing a complete game and striking out five in a 1-hit performance. It’s Auburn’s first 1-hit complete game since Feb 18, 2017, when Martin achieved the feat against Creighton.

Martin also tossed her first career no-hitter earlier this season against Maryland.

“She was ‘Makayla Martin 2018’,” head coach Mickey Dean said. “She’s been like this all year. Our pitchers are giving us shots to win ball games. If you look at the results, not the score, but the results, we had two less hits than yesterday, but our approach was completely different. When you can keep a pitcher and the opposing teams defense on its heels a little bit it makes a difference.”

Martin (14-3) also picked up her 250th career strikeout Saturday. The right-hander carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but the Lady Vols’ Aubrey Leach singled to create the lone blemish on Martin's dominant day.

The game was scoreless in the fourth inning when Taylon Snow led off with an infield single, bringing McCrackin to the plate. The junior from Pensacola, Fla., swung powerfully on a full-count fastball and deposited it over the wall in centerfield.

“I was just trying to get a pitch out over the plate,” McCrackin said. “I knew where she was going to be pitching it, more out, and she just happened to leave something over the plate. I think it was a change. It was a little faster than she had been throwing and a little too high up. I was just able to drive it and that was it.”

The rubber match between Auburn and Tennessee is tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. CDT.