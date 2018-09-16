AUBURN | Auburn’s running game must get better and that could mean some big personnel changes on the offensive line this week. Auburn gained just 130 rushing yards, allowed six negative plays including a sack and committed two costly fourth-quarter penalties in a 22-21 loss to LSU Saturday. “We’re still evaluating all that. We’ll see how the week plays out,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “We’ve definitely got some things on our mind hopefully, maybe that can generate some momentum. At the same time, we’ve got to play better as a unit. But we’ll always look at a way to improve.”

Lindsey wants better execution and to clean up the mistakes on offense. Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com

Junior center Kaleb Kim and junior right guard Mike Horton, who both played through injuries against LSU, had their share of struggles. Kim committed both holding penalties that contributed to Auburn being unable to move the ball on its final two drives of the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Kim (64.1) and Horton (58.0) had the two lowest grades of the starting offensive line. Backup center Nick Brahms, a redshirt freshman, was seen warming up on the sidelines throughout the game but didn’t sub in for Kim. “We told him to be ready, obviously,” Lindsey said. “At the same time, we had three or four good drives there. We had a fourth drive that was pretty good too that we ended up going out on there, I think, at the beginning of the fourth quarter.” Austin Troxell could be the next man up at guard. The redshirt freshman was moved from tackle to guard a couple of weeks ago. “There’s a couple of combinations. Austin Troxell definitely is a possibility. I think Kaleb could move there and play some guard. We’ve got some flexibility there so we’ll just see,” Lindsey said.