Auburn energy 'different' for 2025 OL
Growing up, Ziyare Addison loved watching Cam Newton play at Auburn. It's one of the things that inspired him to start playing football.
On Tuesday, the 2025 offensive line prospect took a deeper look at the same program Newton came from, exploring Auburn's campus on an unofficial visit.
"Watching them growing up and coming here, it really felt like home," Addison said, "It’s not too flashy, but when you come here, the energy is really different."
Addison toured campus, snapped some photos and then gained a new perspective on Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"The field was super big," he said. "The letters were like, eight feet tall. I saw the big screen and I’m like ‘Wow.’ I came a long way, everything is really a blessing man."
While Addison did not speak with head coach Bryan Harsin, he did talk with offensive line coach Will Friend.
"I took in some pointers that I could do at home, work on my craft at home and stuff like that," Addison said.
Addison has one offer so far — Florida State — but expects that list to grow as he develops in the coming seasons.
"I really felt like home over there," Addison said about the Seminoles. "They kept it real with me over there as well."
He visited Florida State back in June and attended camps at Alabama and Georgia earlier this summer. After his visit to Auburn, he's "calling it a day for visits," as he turns his attention to the upcoming season.
"I’m looking forward to lock in for the football season," Addison said. "Ready for the next season. I’m trying to push my team to the playoffs and even the state championship this year, that’s all I’m looking for right now."