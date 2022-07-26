Auburn energy 'different' for 2025 OL

Growing up, Ziyare Addison loved watching Cam Newton play at Auburn. It's one of the things that inspired him to start playing football. On Tuesday, the 2025 offensive line prospect took a deeper look at the same program Newton came from, exploring Auburn's campus on an unofficial visit. "Watching them growing up and coming here, it really felt like home," Addison said, "It’s not too flashy, but when you come here, the energy is really different."



Auburn 'felt like home' for 2025 offensive lineman Ziyare Addison. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Addison toured campus, snapped some photos and then gained a new perspective on Jordan-Hare Stadium. "The field was super big," he said. "The letters were like, eight feet tall. I saw the big screen and I’m like ‘Wow.’ I came a long way, everything is really a blessing man." While Addison did not speak with head coach Bryan Harsin, he did talk with offensive line coach Will Friend. "I took in some pointers that I could do at home, work on my craft at home and stuff like that," Addison said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB2aXNpdCBhdCBBdWJ1cm4gdG9kYXkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3V0azN0c2liNlkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 dGszdHNpYjZZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFppeWFyZSBBZGRpc29uIChAeml5 YXJlX2FkZGlzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20veml5 YXJlX2FkZGlzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1NTE5NzcyODcwNDU4NDkwODk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK