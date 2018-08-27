AUBURN | More than 50 players from around the Southeast were in Auburn on Sunday for the Tigers’ end-of-the-summer Elite Camp. Players from several different states and several different classes participated in the camp, which included learning periods, skills periods and 5-on-5 full-court games. There were standouts at the camp, three of whom are from the 2021 class with one receiving an offer from Auburn.

THE STANDOUTS

The sophomore from Callaway in Jackson, Miss. was arguably the most impressive player at the camp. The point guard already has offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Southern Miss, and showed why on Sunday.

On his recruitment/interest in Auburn: “I love Auburn. They have nice facilities and a nice coaching staff. They offered a couple of weeks ago and the coaches are showing a lot of love right now. Auburn is at the top of my list. It’s a great atmosphere. The coaches have a good vibe. I love Coach (Bruce) Pearl. He’s a great coach.”

Murphy is sure to be one of the state’s top players in the 2021 class. He’s 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, which seems ideal for a forward. Murphy, however, has the balls skills of a point guard. He played the 1, 2 and 3-positions at camp and was impressive enough to earn an offer from Auburn. On the Auburn offer/interest in Auburn: “It’s exciting. Any offer is exciting, but especially one from Auburn. They told me I had a really good day. I like Auburn. I like its history. They have a lot of legends here and I want to be one of those legends. Coach Pearl is a very good coach. He has a good history, a good background. I like engineering and Auburn has a good engineering program. School comes first to me, so that’s important.”

Bless to receive another offer from Auburn🐯🦅 pic.twitter.com/elv5XGXJwg — Keshawn Murphy (@kballer_21) August 26, 2018

Davison already has an offer from Alabama and one from Auburn could be coming soon. He was one of the top guards at the camp and, like Murphy, will be one of the state’s top players in the 2021 class.

On his recruitment: “Alabama offered in late July and a lot of other schools are interested in me like Auburn. Auburn is recruiting me heavily.” UPDATE: Davison later received an Auburn offer.