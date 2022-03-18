Auburn eases past Jacksonville State

GREENVILLE | An 18-0 Auburn run spanning the final 3:36 minutes of the first half and 1:25 of the second, a Jabari Smith double-double and a near triple-double for Walker Kessler helped the Tigers to an 80-61 victory over No. 15 Jacksonville State in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Up by one with just under four minutes to go before halftime, Jaylin Williams knocked down the second of his two threes, Walker Kessler got open for a dunk, and then the center converted a three-point play to put the Tigers up nine. A Jabari Smith three pushed the lead to 12, and Auburn took the momentum into the locker room.

"Jabari is an ultimate competitor," Bruce Pearl said. "He wants the ball. But he’s not a pig. He’s not a hog.”

There would be no slow start for the Tigers after the break. Allen Flanigan opened up the half with a layup, K.D. Johnson made two free throws, and Smith hit another three to push Auburn’s advantage to 19.