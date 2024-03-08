Penta, who's been Auburn's ace all season, was tagged for a season-high five runs and the offense mustered just two hits in a 5-2 loss to Missouri to open up conference play.

It was a night to forget for Maddie Penta and the rest of the Tigers.

Missouri jumped in front early, with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first against Penta. It was the first runs scored against Penta in her last four outings and the most since the season-opener.

Auburn's only two hits came in the fourth inning and were the source of both runs. Makayla Packer led off with a walk, before Amelia Lech lined one in the left-center gap for an RBI double.

The next batter, Nelia Peralta, knocked Lech in with an RBI single into centerfield to tie the game.

An inning later in the fifth, the first two Missouri batters reached base and soon scored on a three-run home run to put Missouri back in front. Auburn never had another base runner and dropped its first conference game of the season.

Auburn will face Missouri Saturday and Sunday to round out the series.