Without its leading scorer Honesty Scott-Grayson for the second consecutive game, Auburn dropped its SEC home opener to Missouri 62-56. The Tigers are now 10-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play this season.

Auburn couldn't quite get it done on Sunday.

Aicha Coulibaly led the team in scoring with 20 points, but was largely absent on the scorecard until late in the game. Coulibaly only scored two points in the first half and her 18 second-half points weren't enough to push Auburn past Missouri.

Auburn jumped out to a 13-10 lead after the first quarter. Missouri fired back with a 19-point second quarter to take a one-point lead heading into halftime, despite shooting 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

Missouri grew its lead to as large as 10 points in the third quarter, before Auburn knocked down some shots and got to the free-throw, making it a one-possession game late in the fourth.

With a 54-51 lead and less than three minutes to go, Missouri put the game away with an 8-1 run, giving the visiting Tigers a 10-point advantage in the final minute. The deficit was too much to overcome in such a short period of time and Auburn suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Auburn's schedule only gets tougher this week, traveling to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m.