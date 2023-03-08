It's the Tigers' third loss of the season in the final non-conference game before SEC play begins this weekend.

One of them was when it mattered most, and Auburn was on the wrong side of a walk-off Wednesday, when it lost 2-1 in Atlanta to the Yellow Jackets.

Three swings of the bat accounted for all the offense in Auburn's midweek contest against Georgia Tech.

Auburn didn't record a hit until the third inning and struggled to produce any offense against Georgia Tech's Blake Neleman, who pitched most of the game for the Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers' lone run came in the sixth inning, when Jessie Blaine hit her second home run of the season to make it 1-0. Auburn tried to add a second run in the inning off of Lindsey Garcia's double, but Skylar Elkins (who had pinch-run for Bri Ellis) was tagged out at the plate after trying to score from first.

Typically, with Maddie Penta on the mound, one run is enough for Auburn to call it a day. This wasn't the case Wednesday, as Penta gave up her first earned run of the season in the bottom half of the sixth.

It put an end to Penta's 62.1 innings of scoreless work to start the season.

Shelby Lowe came in for Penta with two outs in the sixth and after Auburn left two base runners stranded in the top of the seventh, Georgia Tech came to bat with a chance to put it away.

The Yellow Jackets did, with a solo home run to give them a 2-1, walk-off victory.

Auburn travels to Georgia this weekend for a three-game series to kick off SEC play. The first game against the Bulldogs is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.