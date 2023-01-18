It was Wendell Green and Jaylin Williams leading the Tigers once again. Green finished with 14 points, four assists and four rebounds, while Williams put up 14. The forward added seven rebounds, tying with Allen Flanigan for the team-high.

A 16-2 run, starting with a Zep Jasper layup and finishing with an and-one by Lior Berman, gave the Tigers all the room they needed as they pulled away for a 67-49 victory in Baton Rouge.

LSU made it a fight in the second half, cutting Auburn's lead to two points with 15:50 left. But Bruce Pearl's squad made sure that was as close as the home Tigers would get.

"Wendell Green was special," Pearl said. "Jaylin Williams built on what he’d been doing. Allen Flanigan seven defensive rebounds. They didn’t turn it over."

Auburn's defense stifled the Bayou Bengals, especially in the first half, holding them to 21 points on 25.9 shooting from the floor. Overall, LSU shot 29.3 percent, including 20 percent from behind the three-point line.

The Tigers got off to a hot start, taking a 16-6 lead thanks to threes by Jasper, Williams and Berman. After the Bayou Bengals answered with a seven-point run, Auburn responded with a 12-point run of its own, capped off by a K.D. Johnson three to put the score at 28-13.

A balanced effort is what Pearl seemed to be most pleased with following the game.

"That balance is what our calling card is," the coach said. "Again, we've got some guys that can win their position in this league. And we had some guys win their position. Wendell won his positioned. Jaylin won his position. Al and Lior combined probably won their position. And that was very, very significant."

Auburn stays on the road for its next matchup, traveling to Columbia to take on South Carolina on Saturday.