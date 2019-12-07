“We’ve got to do a better job passing the ball,” Pearl said. “Austin was 4 of 5. He should get more than five shots. Our guys do a lousy job getting Austin the ball.”

The Tigers' 19 total turnovers were definitely a source of frustration for Bruce Pearl following Thursday night’s 81-78 overtime win over Furman.

AUBURN | Austin Wiley didn’t have a turnover in 29 minutes of play, but Auburn turned it over plenty of times trying to get the ball into the post.

With Anfernee McLemore in foul trouble and eventually fouling out with 3:37 left in the second half, Wiley was asked to play nearly 50 percent more minutes than his average. He responded with his third double-double in the last four games with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The senior center added two assists, two blocked shots, two steals and shot 5 of 7 from the free throw line. He was also thrust into a pretty tough defensive matchup against athletic forward Noah Gurley, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

“We guarded Gurley with our four-men, but when they got in foul trouble on the inside, Gurley went to the 5,” Pearl explained. “I’m going to keep Austin in the game. I think he made some nice individual plays but he also missed some shots. Austin got some rebounds. I thought Austin did a pretty good job guarding him.”

It’s been a breakout season for Wiley, who has seen his development stymied over the past couple of years with a series of injuries and a long suspension due to his family’s involvement in the Chuck Person FBI/NCAA case. But he’s emerged from that rough stretch in great physical shape, a more complete player and a key team leader.

“He’s very healthy. We knew coming in if he stays healthy he can get whatever he wants offensively and defensively,” senior point guard J’Von McCormick said.

“He’s taken more of a leadership role knowing he can finish around the basket, get unlimited rebounds, and his free throw percentage has improved, too.”

Auburn returns to action against St. Louis Dec. 14 in the Mike Slive Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Tip-off at Legacy Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.