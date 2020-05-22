Auburn 'definitely up there' for Texas tight end
Auburn went into Texas in the 2020 class and signed tight end Brandon Frazier, and is back in the state in 2021 searching for another.
Lake McRee, a tight end from Lake Travis in Austin, has become a top tight end target for Auburn.
“I’ve definitely been hearing a lot from Auburn,” McRee said. “I talk to Coach (Larry) Porter, Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Chad) Morris. I talk to them a lot. They have made me a high priority.”
The feeling is mutual. McRee recently narrowed his list to six schools, which includes Auburn, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, USC and LSU.
McCree included Auburn despite never having visited, at least not physically.
“But I did a virtual tour,” McRee said. “They introduced me to the strength coach and showed me around the weight room. They showed me the facilities. They took me to the training room and I talked to the head trainer. He told me what they are all about. I saw the locker room, the players’ lounge, the stadium and also the dorms. They showed me everything. It was really nice.”
McCree has a good relationship with the Auburn coaches and has developed a bond with Auburn quarterback commitment Dematrius Davis, also from Texas, who has turned into an extra recruiter for Auburn since committing last Sunday.
“After (Davis) committed, he’s called and texted me,” McRee said. “He calls about once a day and we talk about recruiting. He’s trying to get me over there (to Auburn).”
McRee is certainly considering it.
“Auburn is definitely up there for me,” McRee said. “I like everything about Auburn, and Coach Morris is a legendary head coach at my high school. I think that would be a really cool thing to do, play for him in college. That would be a cool connection to have.”
McRee hopes to have his college decision made by the end of the summer, if not sooner.
“I think I’m getting closer,” he said. “I’m not set on anything, but I’m definitely getting closer to the end of the process.”
McRee, a former Texas commitment, had 17 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.
Rivals ranks McRee, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the No. 25 tight end in the 2021 class and No. 67 overall recruit in Texas.