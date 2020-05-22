Auburn went into Texas in the 2020 class and signed tight end Brandon Frazier, and is back in the state in 2021 searching for another. Lake McRee, a tight end from Lake Travis in Austin, has become a top tight end target for Auburn. “I’ve definitely been hearing a lot from Auburn,” McRee said. “I talk to Coach (Larry) Porter, Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach (Chad) Morris. I talk to them a lot. They have made me a high priority.”

The feeling is mutual. McRee recently narrowed his list to six schools, which includes Auburn, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, USC and LSU. McCree included Auburn despite never having visited, at least not physically. “But I did a virtual tour,” McRee said. “They introduced me to the strength coach and showed me around the weight room. They showed me the facilities. They took me to the training room and I talked to the head trainer. He told me what they are all about. I saw the locker room, the players’ lounge, the stadium and also the dorms. They showed me everything. It was really nice.”