AUBURN — For the second week in a row, Auburn's defense looked pedestrian.

Tennessee's blueprint, however, looked much different than Mississippi State's.

Coming into the week, Tennessee's passing offense was among the worst in the Southeastern Conference. The Volunteers ranked 13th in passing yards per game and tied for last in passing touchdowns. They flipped the script Saturday.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Guarantano threw for 328 yards — he averaged 160.2 coming into the game — and 2 big touchdown strikes. It was a stark contrast to a week ago when Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald slashed Auburn's run defense.

"He made some surprisingly good throws. I don't think he's a terrible quarterback, but the way he played today, he kinda superseded what I thought his arm talent and accuracy was. Kudos to him. He made some good throws. His receivers made some great downfield plays for him. That was kinda what they went to after we went to the run," senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. "I think we got back to our normal self [against the run]. But just 50-50 balls, man."

Much of Tennessee's passing success against Auburn came on third down.

That's when Guarantano was at his best.

He went 11-of-14 on third downs with 189 yards. Both of his passing touchdowns came on third down — a 42-yarder to Ty Chandler and the 25-yard dagger to Jauan Jennings.

"They had a good third down plan, they were almost 50 percent on third down. Their quarterback made some plays with the receivers in some 1-on-1 situations," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "It looked to me like the quarterback put a lot of balls short on the outside only where his guy could catch it or no one could catch it. I know there were four or five like that. They made the plays and they made some third down and long plays."

Auburn didn't receive much of an assist from lady luck, either.

The Tigers top cornerback Jamel Dean has been battling through a few nagging injuries. His snap count has been limited each of the last two weeks. Dean left the game against Tennessee, as well, but this time he wasn't able to return to the field.

With one missing piece in the secondary, the Tigers took another hit when veteran safety Jeremiah Dinson was ejected for targeting in the second half.

The two absences required increased snaps from true freshmen Jamien Sherwood, Smoke Monday and cornerback Roger McCreary, who was targeted several times once he stepped on the field.

"We had some young guys come in. When you're on the field, you're held to a different standard, probably a standard that's better than your ability. Not saying those guys can't play, but if you step up with those other 10 guys, you're a starter now," Davis said. "I think they did pretty well, but you're going to have growing pains. We've gotta try and fix those problems."