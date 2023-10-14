Baton Rouge | None of LSU’s SEC opponents have been able to stop the Tiger offense up to this point, and Auburn's defense didn't fare any differently.

The Bayou Bengals racked up 563 total yards en route to a 48-18 drubbing of Auburn in Tiger Stadium.

"I felt like as a defense -- the effort wasn’t to our standard," said edge Elijah McAllister. "Obviously, we didn’t execute to our standard as well and there are some things as a whole, especially me, going into next week. I felt like we just didn’t play to our standards today as the score reflected."

From the start, there was something off as Auburn let LSU march down the field in under two minutes on its first drive and allowed 216 yards and 17 points in the first quarter alone.

Auburn never seemed to recover from that.

"I think we started out very slow," said linebacker Eugene Asante. "It’s on a lot of people to get the defense up. We need to be more juiced and ready to play the game and more excited to play the game. This is a big game. We want to perform at the highest level. The effort level was low just to begin and it was fading in and out. It was very inconsistent tonight."