Auburn defense no match for Daniels and LSU offense
Baton Rouge | None of LSU’s SEC opponents have been able to stop the Tiger offense up to this point, and Auburn's defense didn't fare any differently.
The Bayou Bengals racked up 563 total yards en route to a 48-18 drubbing of Auburn in Tiger Stadium.
"I felt like as a defense -- the effort wasn’t to our standard," said edge Elijah McAllister. "Obviously, we didn’t execute to our standard as well and there are some things as a whole, especially me, going into next week. I felt like we just didn’t play to our standards today as the score reflected."
From the start, there was something off as Auburn let LSU march down the field in under two minutes on its first drive and allowed 216 yards and 17 points in the first quarter alone.
Auburn never seemed to recover from that.
"I think we started out very slow," said linebacker Eugene Asante. "It’s on a lot of people to get the defense up. We need to be more juiced and ready to play the game and more excited to play the game. This is a big game. We want to perform at the highest level. The effort level was low just to begin and it was fading in and out. It was very inconsistent tonight."
Auburn's defense had carried the team for its first five games as it hadn't allowed more than 27 points in any game prior to Saturday.
That completely flipped in Baton Rough, and head coach Hugh Freeze noticed a massive difference.
"We didn't seem to have the same juice tonight," Freeze said. "Didn't think we played with the same intensity, but they're really, really talented. You've got to give them credit too."
Auburn's defense has been hit with the injury bug all season. Most recently, Mosiah Nasili-Kite was ruled out for the rest of the season and Jaylin Simpson was banged up coming into Saturday which limited his snaps. Auburn's defense isn't using that as an excuse.
"If you’re a guy and somebody is hurt at your position and you’re going to be playing a lot of snaps, you’ve got to be prepared to play those snaps," Asante said. "From a conditioning standpoint, we do a lot of stuff in the summer and do a lot of stuff now just to keep our bodies in tip-top shape. There’s no excuse. You’ve got to go out there and perform."
Looking ahead, Auburn has another elite offense coming up in Ole Miss.
The Rebels have the No. 7 scoring offense in the country, so Asante and Auburn's defense knows they have to clean things up and do it quickly.
"All I know, from here on out we have to put our best foot forward," Asante said. "That’s demanded from us out of the coaches and that’s demanded of the players. Everyone has to buy in. Every man must search their soul. We have to put the best foot forward from here on out and play the way we know we can play. I have to do a better job and the leaders on the team have to do a better job."