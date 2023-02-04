Knoxville | With a rating of 83.8, Tennessee has the best defensive efficiency in the country by a wide margin per Kenpom.

Auburn’s defense was just as good as the Vols’ in enemy territory on Saturday.

No. 25 Auburn fell to No. 2 Tennessee 46-43 in Knoxville in what was an absolute rock fight of a game.

“We’ve played Tennessee a lot,” said Coach Bruce Pearl. “We’ve got some familiarity with their personnel and what they do. I’ve got so much respect for Coach Barnes and to be guarded that way makes me have even more respect. And I would think that the way we guarded him he would take notice of that from our team.”