SCOTTSBORO | Some big changes could coming to Auburn’s running back position this fall. Of course, the Tigers will have to replace SEC Offensive Player of the Year Kerryon Johnson, but it’s how they replace him that could turn out different. Instead of relying on one running back to carry the majority of the load this season, running backs coach Tim Horton is considering more of a committee approach by sharing the carries more equitably among his top backs. “The last couple of years, particularly last year, if you have one guy and he goes down like what happened with KJ, we weren’t the same team in the SEC Championship game because we had a guy that was hurt,” Horton said. “The ability to have a fresh player in the fourth quarter can really help you. “We’ve done it that way. We did that a lot that way in Year 1 even though Tre Mason had a lot of yards. You look back, Cameron Artis-Payne and Corey Grant had a lot of yards and then the next year you had Cameron Artis-Payne and Corey Grant and then the next year you had Peyton Barber and Jovon Robinson. We’ve had success playing multiple players but sometimes the cream rises to the top and one just kinda separates themselves. That’s really what’s happened the last two years."

Malik Miller and JaTarvious Whitlow could be part of a committee approach at RB this fall. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

With a healthy Johnson, Auburn beat Georgia 40-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 11. Three weeks later, the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 28-7 in the SEC Championship game with Johnson limited to just 13 carries due to rib and shoulder injuries. Auburn rushed for 237 yards against Georgia in the first game, but only 114 in the second. A running back by committee approach can also have its advantages in recruiting. With the danger of concussions and the average career for an NFL running back only 2.57 years, prospects and their parents could be wary of a school that puts a lot of miles on a running back in college. The committee approach could also allow an incoming running back more opportunities for early playing time, which is always a plus in recruiting. “I probably do feel more comfortable playing more than one guy because it can be such wear and tear on a player, and I think we’ll have the ability to do that this year,” Horton said. Auburn’s two biggest rivals have had success with the approach. Last season, Georgia distributed its carries among its top three running backs as such: Nick Chubb 223 carries (48.5%), Sony Michel 156 (33.9%) and D’Andre Swift 81 (17.6%). Alabama's distribution was similar: Damien Harris 135 (42.2%), Bo Scarbrough 124 (38.8%) and Najee Harris 61 (19.1%). Auburn’s distribution was more lopsided: Kerryon Johnson 285 (65.5%), Kam Martin 74 (17.0%) and Kamryn Pettway 76 (17.5%).

AUBURN TOP 3 RB DISTRIBUTION YEAR RB1 RB2 RB3 2017 Kerryon 65.5% Pettway 17.5% Martin 17.0% 2016 Pettway 48.0% Kerryon 41.8% Martin 10.1% 2015 Barber 59.8% Robinson 29.4% Roc 10.8% 2014 CAP 74.6% Grant 14.8% Roc 10.6% 2013 Mason 66.9% Grant 13.9% CAP 19.2%