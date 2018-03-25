Make it six.

Auburn's hitters took a tangible step forward Sunday, scoring at least one run in four different innings en route to a 6-4 win over Kentucky. The victory consummated a series sweep, extended Auburn's win streak to six games and bumps the team over .500 in conference play — it's now 5-4 — for the first time this season.

Casey McCrackin was the big achiever at the plate this time, invigorating Auburn with a solo homer during the first inning and driving home another run during the third inning. Alyssa Rivera also homered for the Tigers while Courtney Shea, Kendall Veach, Makenna Dowell and Morgan Podany notched one RBIs each.

Makayla Martin earned the win by working the final four innings in relief of freshman Chardonnay Harris. Martin didn't have her best stuff Sunday, as evidenced by the junior conceding six hits, but nonetheless was able to limit damage by sharpening her command in two-out situations.

Auburn (31-6, 5-4) resumes play at Ole Miss next weekend.