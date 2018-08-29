AUBURN — The question was simple. Gus Malzahn's response was even more so.

Asked Tuesday: Does Auburn have a 1,000-yard rusher on its roster?

"Well, we've had nine in a row," Malzahn said. "I like our chances."

A couple weeks prior, running backs coach Tim Horton took that stance a step further.

"Oh, yeah. We’ve got a couple on this team, now. Obviously it gets down to opportunities and staying healthy and all those kinds of things, but there’s enough talent that we can have another 1,000-yard back," Horton said. "I’ll be disappointed if we don’t."

It's a well-documented conversation point. Since 2009, the Tigers have had at least one rusher eclipse the 1,000-yard milestone every season. Despite that streak approaching a decade, the chatter around the Auburn running back group this season — with the inexperience of Kam Martin, JaTarvious Whitlow, Asa Martin and Shaun Shivers — has been that this may be the year the run ends.

Malzahn and Horton disagree — and they didn't hesitate at all n the process.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham had his curiosities about the position group after losing Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway. Martin, Whitlow, Martin and Shivers have eliminated any concerns the signal-caller may have had.

"Going into the offseason, I was pretty anxious to see how that group would do," Stidham said. "I knew Kam would be fine. But some of those younger guys, I was really looking forward to seeing how Boobee would play and Asa and now that Shaun’s here, really seeing how that group collectively plays and that kind of thing. I’ve been really, really pleased with how they’ve handled fall camp. ... I think they’re going to be ready to roll."

According to the depth chart, Kam Martin and Whitow are the two most likely candidates to continue the trend.

Martin rushed for 453 yards in 2017. That came on only 74 carries. If both those categories were doubled in 2018, Martin would be 100 yards shy of 1,000 yards on 137 less carries. It's reasonable to say his per-carry numbers will drop significantly in a feature role, but 1,000 yards isn't unthinkable given his production level last season.

The more intriguing possibility is Whitlow, whose preseason hype might only be truly validated with a 1,000-yard season. Whether or not he follows through remains to be seen, but his quarterback hinted at his expectations for the young running back.

"Boobee’s so much different from last year," Stidham said. "He is an extreme talent, can do a lot of things with the ball in his hand. I’m really looking forward to seeing how he plays."