AUBURN — Even in the waning moments, this one wasn't a guarantee.

Auburn led by as much as 19 in the second half, but it's never easy in the SEC.

Up five with 40 seconds to play, Jared Harper dribbled the ball at half-court, defended by Mississippi State guard Quinddary Weatherspoon. Harper slapped away the hands of the larger defender. He got the edge, but still had to avoid a couple more pairs of Mississippi State hands. In the end, Harper hit the contest layup off the glass to extend Auburn's lead.

It capped off the 80-75 win at home to grab a much-needed Quadrant 1 victory over Mississippi State.

"We've had a hard time beating the best teams on our schedule this year. We needed to beat a good team," Bruce Pearl said. "Jared needed to get downhill in that situation and not settle. That's what he did."

As for the blown lead to begin with, Pearl wasn't pleased.

"No excuses for losing the lead," Pearl said. "Turnovers, selfish play, time and score. It could've put us in a situation where we easily could've lost the game. Rather than being in a position where today we could be fourth or fifth [in the SEC], we could still be in eighth place. But we won the game."

Pearl said going into the game he didn't expect a high-scoring affair like in Starkville earlier this season.

It worked out that way for a half.

Both teams struggled offensively at points throughout the first half. At one time, both teams were shooting 30 percent from the floor. By the end of the first stanza, Auburn had only allowed 25 points to a team a team that dropped 92 on the Tigers earlier this season.

The second half: much different.

Mississippi State doubled its first-half scoring total in the second half, but it wasn't enough once Auburn had jumped out to such a sizable early second-half lead. Mississippi State coach Ben Howland credited the difference in the game to Auburn forcing 18 turnovers, suggesting teams usually don't lose games when they win the rebound battle by 20 (as the Bulldogs did in this one).

The points-off-turnover margin was 17-1 until late in the second half. A couple sloppy plays by Auburn down the stretch closed that margin to 20-9 by the end of the game, which was still enough to make the difference.

"We played really good defense in the first half. We trailed off a little in the second half. I felt like we probably didn't pressure the ball as much," Bryce Brown said. "But we did create 18 turnovers, which is a goal for us, turning people over."

Brown was back to his old self offensively.

After a slow start, the senior guard finished with a team-high 24 points with five makes from long range. With his first 3-pointer of the game — and the 335th of his Auburn career — Brown moved into solo fifth place all-time among SEC 3-point shooters, passing former Ole Miss guard Chris Warren.

Brown was one of four Auburn players in double figures.

Anfernee McLemore finished 14 points and made a career-high four 3-pointers. Harper added 10 points to go along with his 9-assist effort. Okeke had 11 points of his own.

"It's one of the better games Bryce has played," Pearl said. "It was timely."

With the win, Auburn will finish with 20-plus wins in back-to-back season for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Bryce Brown — He didn't hit his first 3-pointer until late in the first half. Once he did, he caught fire. Brown finished with 24 points on 70 percent shooting. He made 5 of his 8 attempts from 3-point range, including a clutch corner 3 late in the game to extend Auburn's lead.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Bryce Brown crafty layup at 18:37 in the second half — The Auburn Arena crowd started to count down the shot clock, so Brown looked up to see it ticking from 7 to 6. He crossed over to his right and cupped the ball to avoid the strip attempts of two defenders. He took a step toward the basket, realized he had another defender to dodge so he contorted his body to smoothly fling up a reverse layup that went in off the glass. Crafty shot, Bryce.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Harper's assist-turnover ratio — It wasn't Harper's most successful scoring night of the season, but he contributed in other ways. He has been accused of turning the ball over too much sometimes. Not Saturday. Harper finished with nine assists and zero turnovers, which (obviously) his most impressive assist-turnover ratio of the season. That's the kind of point guard a team needs to have to win a games in March.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Mississippi State coach Ben Howland on McLemore making four 3-pointers — "McLemore is the starting five, and he hit the first 3. He was 4-for-6. His 3s were huge. You give him a lot of credit because he didn't show that as a high school kid coming up. He's really worked on his game. I know he's a great kid, a good student. He's very impressive, especially coming off that injury. That makes it very hard. The way they want to play is space the floor and stretch the floor, so it plays right into how they want to play."