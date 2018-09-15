“Those are tough calls. Those are tough calls,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “And we put ourself in position. We put ourself in position. It was tough but you’ve got to figure out a way to overcome it.”

None were bigger or more controversial than the two pass interference calls against Auburn on LSU’s final game-winning drive.

AUBURN | Four penalties for 50 yards in the fourth quarter. If there’s one statistic that best defines No. 7 Auburn’s devastating 22-21 home loss to No. 12 LSU, that’s probably it.

Senior linebacker Deshaun Davis just stared in silence when first asked about the interference calls before later saying, “I was told I can’t speak on that.”

LSU’s final drive started on its 24-yard line with 5:38 left in the game and Auburn clinging to a 21-19 lead. AU’s defense stuffed LSU on the first two plays, and on 3rd and 11 at the 23, Joe Burrow’s pass fell incomplete, at least five yards over the head of intended receiver Jonathan Giles. But safety Jeremiah Dinson was called for interference on the play after he wrapped his arms around Giles earlier in the route, giving LSU a first down at the 38-yard line.

After converting a couple of first downs including a 4th and 7, Burrow attempted a pass to Justin Jefferson but Jamel Dean was able to swat the ball away with his right hand at the 12-yard line. Dean, however, was flagged for a 15-yard pass interference penalty because his left hand appeared to be in contact with the receiver’s arm.

LSU was awarded a first down on AU’s 24-yard line. After three running plays, Cole Tracy nailed a 42-yard field goal right down the middle with the clock expiring to give LSU a key SEC West victory.

“We’ve got to play better. We can’t worry about the calls or anything. We’ve just got to come together and play as a group,” Dinson said.

Auburn’s two other fourth-quarter penalties were holds by center Kaleb Kim, which stymied AU’s final two drives of the game and forced punts.

In total, Auburn committed nine penalties for 111 yards.

“Fourth quarter, we had some holding penalties that were very unfortunate,” Malzahn said. “We had some third down and longs, we didn’t convert on third down. They made the plays down at the end and got themselves in position to kick the field goal to win.”