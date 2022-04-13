Auburn blanks Mercer

The Tigers used their power in the third inning to open the scoring, courtesy a two-run home run by Lindsey Garcia and a solo shot by Bri Ellis. The home run by Ellis marked her team-leading 14th of the season.

Starter Maddie Penta conceded just one hit during five innings of work to earn the win.

After dropping five in a row, Auburn rebounded with a 10-0 win Wednesday at Mercer.

Auburn pushed a few more runs across the plate in the fourth and the fifth, scoring on a pair of errors by Mercer and an RBI single by Carlee McCondichie.

Jessie Blaine and Ellis both knocked in two runs in the top of the sixth to give KK Dismukes, who relieved Penta, some extra insurance heading into the bottom of the frame.

Auburn returns to Jane B. Moore Field Friday to face Niagara, with first pitch at 2 p.m. CDT and the contest being streamed on SEC Network+.



