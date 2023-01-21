The last time Ryan Williams visited Auburn, there was hardly anything positive about it. Saturday was different for him. Auburn hosted the 2025 wide receiver on an unofficial visit for the first time since the new staff arrived on campus. The Auburn legacy and current Alabama commit felt the difference Saturday. "Oh yeah, it’s definitely different feel from the last," Williams said. "Cause the last time I came up here, I didn’t really like it at all. It’s definitely a better feeling than last time."

Williams father, Ryan Williams Sr., played at Auburn in the late 2000s. He was with him Saturday, which made the visit even more special. "It was very important," Williams said. "I enjoyed my time here, my conversations, I enjoyed it today." One of the conversations Williams had was with head coach Hugh Freeze. "He’s actually like a great guy, great human in general," Williams said. "We had a pretty good conversation and I do plan on coming back." A return visit is likely to happen later in the spring, as the Tigers are pushing to flip the Alabama commit. The Tigers have wide receivers coach Marcus Davis in their corner, one of the younger members of Auburn's staff. Having someone young is important to Williams. "It helps because he can relate to me easy," Williams said. "I like the way he coaches and his previous experiences."