Auburn becoming ‘the spot’ for ’23 4-star CB

AUBURN | Dale Miller has plenty of time to make a decision but several schools are already standing out to the 2023 prospect from Hoover (Ala.) High. The 4-star cornerback already has 10 offers and an early top three. “Tennessee, Auburn and Ole Miss,” Miller said.

Miller is one of Alabama's top prospects for the 2023 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

All three have offered along with Arkansas, Mississippi State, USC, Louisville, Boston College, Arizona State and UAB. Miller, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, was in Auburn last Sunday along with a number of other top prospects for Big Cat. “It showed me how they think. It showed me how Auburn runs their program,” he said. “The first time I was here, it was just scratching the surface. Now it runs deep and I actually see how they think.”