Auburn becoming ‘the spot’ for ’23 4-star CB
AUBURN | Dale Miller has plenty of time to make a decision but several schools are already standing out to the 2023 prospect from Hoover (Ala.) High.
The 4-star cornerback already has 10 offers and an early top three.
“Tennessee, Auburn and Ole Miss,” Miller said.
All three have offered along with Arkansas, Mississippi State, USC, Louisville, Boston College, Arizona State and UAB.
Miller, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, was in Auburn last Sunday along with a number of other top prospects for Big Cat.
“It showed me how they think. It showed me how Auburn runs their program,” he said. “The first time I was here, it was just scratching the surface. Now it runs deep and I actually see how they think.”
Miller said he was able to bond with Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason and secondary coach Zac Etheridge during the recruiting event.
“That was building chemistry between us. It made things a lot better between us,” he said. “It made Auburn, really, the spot that I want to come to.”
Miller plans to return to Auburn for at least one game this fall.